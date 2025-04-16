Nortreus seeks to transfer brands, including the station Bon Déjeuner! Radio

Werley Nortreus, a rising politician and media brand creator, says he is excited to transfer his brands, which include the popular online radio station Bon Déjeuner! Radio (also known as BDR! Live).

It was Nortreus who created Bon Déjeuner! Radio or BDR! Live since 2017, before gaining popularity, intended to establish its office in Haiti to promote journalism, education, entertainment, music, and more.

Staff members and collaborators ceased assisting in the running of BDR! Live at the moment of their signing off due to demonstrations, violence, turmoil, and fatalities in the Caribbean nation. Although streaming is still going on, the station has stopped operations since then, even though its website, which is no longer in use, had a lot of listeners and visitors.

In order to continue the legacy, Nortreus, the current owner of his brands, which include Bon Déjeuner! Radio, says he is eager to transfer them to any Christian charitable organization or anybody else who might be interested in acquiring them.

‘I am transferring some of my media brands, including Bon Déjeuner! Radio, to any Christian charity organizations or anyone interested in having them. The brands are amazing and worth having to help contribute to society. Since most of them are currently not in service, I will hand them over to credible collectors I mentioned above to help continue the legacy of my amazing brands, whose ideas came from me,’ Nortreus says.

According to Nortreus, he is transferring his brands—including Bon Déjeuner! Radio—to collectors who are interested. Even if BDR! Live isn’t operating right now, artists from all over the world continue to submit to the brand.