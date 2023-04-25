Norway Ambassador, Beate Stirø, presents letters of credence in SVG

H.E. Beate Stirø, Ambassador of the Kingdom of Norway, presented Letters of Credence to H.E. Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines at Government House on Friday, April 21, 2023.

Ambassador Stirø also met with Dr. The Hon. Ralph E. Gonsalves; Prime Minister, Hon. Godwin Friday; Leader of the Opposition as well as other high-level officials from the Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry, Fisheries, Rural Transformation, Industry and Labour on Friday, April 21, 2023.

The Governments of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and The Kingdom of Norway established diplomatic ties on February 19, 1993 and have enjoyed fruitful relations over the years.