KINGDOM OF NORWAY’S AMBASSADOR PRESENTS LETTER OF CREDENTIALS

His Excellency Ambassador John Petter Opdahl of the Kingdom of Norway formally presented his Letter of Credentials to Her Excellency Dame Susan Dougan, GCMG, OBE, Governor-General of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, on Monday, June 2, 2025.

As part of his official visit, Ambassador Opdahl engaged in a series of courtesy calls aimed at strengthening diplomatic engagement between the two nations. He met with the Acting Prime Minister and Minister of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning, the Honourable Montgomery Daniel.

The meeting was attended by officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Trade and Consumer Affairs, including Mrs. Sandy Peters-Phillips, Permanent Secretary; Ms. Oslyn Potter, Deputy Director of Foreign Policy and Research; and Ms. Jada Swift, Europe Desk Officer. Discussions focused on enhancing bilateral and multilateral cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Ambassador Opdahl also met with the Leader of the Opposition, the Honourable Dr. Godwin Friday.

Diplomatic relations between Saint Vincent and the Grenadines and the Kingdom of Norway were established on February 19, 1993. This visit reaffirms the commitment of both nations to deepening ties and advancing shared priorities.