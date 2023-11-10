Norwegian Getaway makes inaugural call to St Vincent (SVG)

Norwegian Getaway calls at Port Kingstown

The Norwegian Getaway made its first call to Port Kingstown in St. Vincent (SVG) on Friday, November 10.

The ship arrived in Port Kingstown shortly after 8 a.m. on its way from Bridgetown, Barbados.

Norwegian Getaway is a Norwegian Cruise Line cruise ship. Meyer Werft in Papenburg, Germany, built it, and it was delivered to its owner on January 10, 2014.

It was the world’s ninth-largest cruise ship at the time of its christening, with a passenger capacity of 3,969 and a crew of 1,640.

The current Norwegian Getaway cruise is a 15-day round-trip Caribbean cruise that ends on November 19.

The ship is scheduled to leave St. Vincent for Grenada at 5 p.m. today.

St. Vincent is scheduled to get three hundred and seventy-seven (377) cruise calls during the 2023-2024 season.

This figure is greater than the 311 recorded during the cruise season of 2022-2023.

During the pre-COVID-19 epidemic era, there were two hundred and thirty-four (234) cruise ship arrivals in SVG in 2019.