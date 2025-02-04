Norwegian Pearl’s All-Inclusive Nude Caribbean Cruise

An 11-day Caribbean cruise during which passengers can shed their clothes, and according to the organizers their worries, set sail from Miami on Monday, February 3 and ends on February 14 in Miami.

The cruise is taking place on the Norwegian Pearl, dubbed the Big Nude Boat 2025.

However, don’t expect to see visitors walking around in their birthday suits because nudity is allowed only on the ship, except for some specific circumstances such as inside of dining rooms, docked at port, and so on. Additionally, the majority of excursions organized by the ship will require clothing.

Organizers say the cruise features a variety of entertainment, including a passenger talent show and Bare-fest events. Dining attire ranges depending on the location, with a nude buffet area and clothing-required dining rooms.

“We’ll be sailing aboard the lovely Norwegian Pearl, a 2,300-passenger ship with loads of entertainment, lots of open deck space, and multiple dining options,” the cruise website reads.

Taking photos of nude guests on the cruise without consent is prohibited and “no photo zones” are located throughout the ship. Additionally, fondling and inappropriate touching are prohibited, and being naked at port is not allowed. Lingerie and fetish wear are also prohibited.

“When the ship is at sea or anchored in a port, passengers can be nude unless announcements have been made to the contrary,” the cruise’s website reads.

Guests who fail to follow these rules will be kicked off the cruise, the travel company said. The Norwegian Pearl has a 2,300-passenger capacity, with prices ranging from $US 2,000 to as high as $US 33,155.

The entire cruise itinerary shows stops at Great Stirrup Bay in the Bahamas, San Juan in Puerto Rico, Phillipsburg in St. Maarten, Roseau in Dominica, Fort-de-France in Martinique, and Castries in Saint Lucia. The journey culminates back in Miami on Friday, February 14, coinciding with Valentine’s Day.