NPRBA tour reveals gaps in national park maintenance

On Wednesday, July 29, 2026, the Board of Directors of the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) conducted an extensive series of site visits to evaluate the operational status of several key recreational landmarks.

The delegation inspected five major NPRBA-managed locations, including the Belmont Lookout, Indian Bay Beach Facility, Villa Beach Facility, Brighton Beach Facility, and Rawacou Recreation Park.

According to official reports, the primary objective of these visits was to gain firsthand insight into the physical condition of the facilities and the effectiveness of ongoing maintenance programs. The Board identified specific areas requiring further attention, noting that these observations are critical for effective management and future strategic planning.

In a statement following the inspections, the NPRBA reaffirmed its core mission, stating it “remains committed to preserving, enhancing, and sustainably managing our parks, rivers and beaches for the benefit of all”.

The findings from this assessment are expected to inform upcoming development projects and maintenance schedules to ensure these national assets remain high-quality spaces for both locals and visitors.