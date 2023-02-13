NPRBA gets funding to complete works at Dark View & Owia Salt Pond

The National Parks, Rivers, and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) received its third disbursement of over $40,000 from the St. Vincent and the Grenadines Conservation Fund (SVGCF) to complete its restoration work at recreation sites across the country.

NPRBA has almost completed restoration work at the Dark View Recreation Park and the Owia Salt Pond Recreation Park in SVG. The SVGCF says some of the rehabilitation work completed thus far includes the following:

Dark View Falls’ bamboo bridge repaired.

repaired and repainted gazebos at both sites.

Water tanks have been installed at the Owia Salt Pond.

Picnic benches were constructed at both sites.

And the fire pit was repaired with face stones and limestone cement.

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPA) is a statutory government body that protects the rich natural, cultural and historic heritage of SVG. This is done through a protected area system.

A protected area is an area of land or water that is managed for the protection and maintenance of its ecological systems, biological diversity and or specific natural, cultural and aesthetic resources.

Specifically, the SVG Protected Areas System is managed to achieve the following objectives:

Sustainable development

Protection of biodiversity

Protection of culture and heritage

Development of recreational sites

Protection of ecosystem function.

Meeting obligations under international conventions.

Development of tourism through diversification,

Research and financial sustainability.