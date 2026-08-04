NPRBA launches annual conservation summer camp

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA) officially launched its 2026 Conservation Summer Camp, marking the third consecutive year of the educational initiative.

The programme is designed to provide young participants with a deeper understanding of the Authority’s mandate and the critical role it plays in protecting and preserving St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ natural heritage.

Throughout the camp, participants will engage in interactive activities focused on environmental conservation, biodiversity, ecosystem protection, and the sustainable management of the country’s parks, rivers, beaches, and other natural resources.

Assistant Director of the NPRBA, Rodica Tannis, said the summer camp aims to equip participants with valuable knowledge and practical environmental awareness while fostering a greater appreciation for the country’s unique natural ecosystems.

Tannis explained that the initiative seeks to inspire the next generation of environmental stewards by exposing young people to career opportunities in conservation and environmental management.

She expressed hope that the programme will encourage participants to pursue careers as environmentalists, tour guides, park rangers, conservation officers, and other professionals dedicated to protecting the nation’s natural resources.

The Conservation Summer Camp continues to serve as an important platform for educating and empowering young Vincentians to become active advocates for environmental sustainability and biodiversity conservation.