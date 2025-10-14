NPRBA to hold town hall in Union for beach vendors

BEACH VENDORS TOWN HALL MEETING IN CLIFTON, UNION ISLAND

The National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority (NPRBA), invites all Beach Vendors in Clifton, Union Island to attend an important Town Hall Meeting on Thursday, October, 23rd, 2025, at 11:00 a.m.

The meeting will be held at the Tobago Cays Marine Park Office and will focus on discussions surrounding the Beach Vending Act 2025, covering the Act’s purpose and key areas such as vending activities, licensing, penalties, inspections and other related matters.

In addition, the meeting will serve as an open forum for vendors to share their feedback, raise concerns and seek clarification on key provisions of the Act.

The NPRBA strongly encourages all Beach Vendors to attend.

For more information, contact the National Parks, Rivers and Beaches Authority at (784) 453-1623 or email [email protected].