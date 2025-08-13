NRRP road rehabilitation in Keartons near completion

Final Touches Underway on Keartons Community Roads

The upgrades to the Keartons Community Roads are entering their final stage, bringing safer, more durable, and better-connected routes to residents and motorists.

The works form part of the Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ National Road Rehabilitation Project (NRRP), funded in partnership with the Government of the Republic of China (Taiwan). Rehabilitation is being carried out by Overseas Engineering & Construction Co. Ltd. (OECC) under the oversight of the Project Management and Implementation Unit (PMIU) of the Ministry of Transport, Works, Lands and Physical Planning.

Site Supervisor, Nelson Vargas, confirmed that “On Road 1, approximately 141.8 meters have been rehabilitated, with just 9 meters remaining to be paved. Drainage works for this section are scheduled for the next phase.”

He added that “Road 2 has been fully paved over a length of 206 meters, with the successful construction of retaining walls and drainage infrastructure, ensuring long-term durability and improved safety for road users.