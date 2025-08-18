NTRC celebrates tech innovators at closing of MyApp summer Program

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) marked a milestone moment on August 15, 2025, as it wrapped up its 11th Annual MyApp Summer Program with a closing ceremony at Barrouallie Secondary School.

Eighteen bright young students showcased their newfound skills in coding and robotics, demonstrating the power of technology education in empowering the next generation of innovators. The program provided participants with hands-on experience using Micro:bits and advanced robotics kits, offering a transformative learning journey beyond traditional classroom boundaries.

Simlet Pierre emerged as the program’s standout student, earning the prestigious Valedictorian title. His exceptional performance was rewarded with a brand-new laptop courtesy of FLOW and a coveted spot in the NTRC’s upcoming icode784 Competition Robotics Category, scheduled for October 22, 2025.

The program went beyond classroom learning, arranging pivotal industry visits to AIA and ECGC. These excursions allowed students to witness cutting-edge technology in action, bridging the gap between theoretical knowledge and practical application.