NTRC donates $13K in tech equipment to blind society

The NTRC has donated EC$13,341.33 worth of equipment to the National Society of and for the Blind under its Digital Resilience, Inclusion, Virtual Access and Empowerment (DRIVE) Project.

The donation includes a laptop, two tablets, and a Perkins Braille Machine to support accessible learning, digital skills, and braille literacy for persons who are blind or visually impaired.

Acting President Mr. Daniel Chambers received the equipment on behalf of the Society and thanked the NTRC, describing the donation as timely and essential to the Society’s work and its members.