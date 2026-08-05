NTRC empowers visually impaired with assistive technology donation

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) recently provided significant support to the Voice of the Disabled (VOD) and the School for Children with Special Educational Needs.

Facilitated through the DRIVE Project, this initiative involved a donation of specialized equipment valued at over EC$12,000.

Key items distributed included a braille machine, tablets, noise-cancelling headphones, and computing hardware to improve communication and literacy.

During the presentation ceremony, leadership from the VOD expressed gratitude, noting that the contribution coincided with their tenth anniversary.

This effort highlights a commitment to expanding digital inclusion and accessibility for individuals with visual and educational impairments.

Ultimately, the donation aims to empower the disabled community by providing the necessary tools for modern interaction and learning.