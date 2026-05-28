NTRC, Flow ink $1.6M deal for digital inclusion

A contract for the Digital, Resilience, Inclusion, Virtual access and Empowerment (DRIVE) Project, supported through the Universal Service Fund (USF), was formally signed by the National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) and Flow on May 27, 2026.

A number of main objectives for the DRIVE Project include:



To increase digital access to schools, homes, Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs), and facilities that serve the elderly and disabled people in St Vincent.



To enhance disaster resilience through emergency power and communication devices.



To increase digital literacy and ICT skills among vulnerable Vincentians households who will have access to an affordable internet package costing twenty dollars ($20.00) per month. The package will come equipped with a laptop as well as access to a professional development training course.



To improve connectivity infrastructure throughout St Vincent including; broadband internet, computers and audio visual equipment.



Flow has been selected to deliver the services contracted under this agreement. The term of the contract is five (5) years. The total value of the contract is EC$1,632,352.81. The funds used to support this project will be derived from the Universal Services Fund, a component of the Telecommunication Act which provides funding for several projects managed by the NTRC.

A number of dignitaries were present at the signing ceremony. They included; Mr. Benjamin Exeter, Chairman of the NTRC, Ms. Shadeja Gordon, Administrator of the Universal Services Fund, Ms. Andrea Liverpool, Country Manager of Flow Jamaica, Ms. Applianna Smith, SME Account Executive of Liberty Business Limited, Mr. Kurt Preston, Senior Director Regional Projects Technology Operations of Liberty Business and Mr. Duane Samuel, Senior Manager Technology Operations of Flow. Also in attendance were members of the media.