NTRC hosts inspiring girls in ICT workshop focused on AI

NTRC Celebrates International Girls in ICT Day with Annual Workshop

On Thursday, April 23, 2026, the International Telecommunication Union (ITU) marked International Girls in ICT Day, an annual observance held during the last week of April. In recognition of this global initiative, the NTRC hosted its annual Girls in ICT workshop at the Petit Bordel Secondary School IT Lab.

The event brought together thirty (30) female students from Petit Bordel Secondary School and Troumaca Secondary School. Guided by this year’s theme, “AI for Development: Girls Shaping the Digital Future,” the workshop featured a full day of engaging and educational activities from 9:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

Presentations on the theme and various ICT topics were delivered by Ms. Rhea Lewis, Consumer and Public Relations Manager at the NTRC, and Ms. Nadine Hull, Spectrum Manager. The Universal Service Fund Administrator of the NTRC, Ms. Shadeja Gordon also shared an inspiring account of her professional journey. Guest speakers included the Honourable Lavern King, Senator and Minister of State in the Ministry of Education, Vocational Training and Innovation, Digital Transformation and Information, and Mrs. Terrel Headley Joseph, Founder and CEO of Karib Pay.

Senator and Minister of State King addressed the theme, highlighting the progress made by St. Vincent and the Grenadines in advancing digital transformation. Mrs. Headley Joseph shared her personal journey and provided insights into career opportunities within the ICT sector.

Students participated in interactive, hands-on sessions, including basic programming exercises using Micro:bit devices. They also engaged in an ICT career challenge, where they role-played various ICT professions, gaining a deeper understanding of potential career paths.

International Girls in ICT Day is a global initiative aimed at encouraging more girls and young women to pursue careers in technology and STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics). It focuses on equipping girls aged 12 to 24 with the digital skills and confidence needed to succeed in the ICT field. Feedback from participants indicated that they gained valuable knowledge about ICT, the role of AI in everyday life, and the importance of developing applications to solve real-world problems.

The NTRC extends sincere thanks to the principals and staff of Petit Bordel Secondary School and Troumaca Secondary School for their continued collaboration; and our sponsors Rotaract Club Kingstown, C.K. Greaves and Company LTD and 1st National Bank St. Lucia for their support in making this event a success.