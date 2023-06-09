NTRC’s 2023 MyApp Summer Programme

The National Telecommunications Regulatory Commission (NTRC) will hold the eighth annual MyApp summer programme, a summer coding and application development project.

This year’s programme will run for three (3) weeks during the summer vacation, from July 17 to August 4, 2023, at the Bequia Community High School and from July 31 to August 18, 2023, at the St. Vincent Grammar School, from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. daily.

The programme will teach and introduce participants aged 13 to 18 to coding using a pocket-sized computer known as the micro:bit. As the demand for software developers grows, this will assist participants in gaining deep expertise in coding.

Application forms are available at the NTRC office and online at www.ntrc.vc. The application deadline is Friday, June 30, 2023. A limited number of applications will be accepted, and the programme registration fee is $50 per student.