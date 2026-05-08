NTRC’s 12th MyApp summer program applications open now

NTRC is pleased to announce that applications are now open for its 12th Annual MyApp Summer Program, with the deadline for submissions set for June 20, 2026.

The MyApp Summer Program is an engaging, hands-on initiative designed to introduce secondary school students to the fundamentals of coding, mobile app development, and robotics. Through interactive sessions, students will develop practical digital skills, enhance their creativity, and gain exposure to careers in Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

For 2026, the program will be hosted across three locations to expand access and reach more students nationwide:

Union Island Secondary School: July 13–24, 2026

St. Joseph’s Convent Marriaqua: July 27–August 7, 2026

St. Vincent Grammar School: August 3–14, 2026

The NTRC remains committed to empowering young people across St. Vincent and the Grenadines by providing opportunities to build digital competencies and explore innovation in a rapidly evolving technological landscape.

Application forms can be obtained from the NTRC’s office or accessed online via the NTRC’s official Facebook and Instagram pages and website www.ntrc.vc. For more information, please WhatsApp the NTRC at 457-2279.