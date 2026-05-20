Vincy masterpiece #7 to make off-Broadway debut

“Number Seven” Heading to Off-Broadway Stage

In a landmark moment for Vincentian theatre, Kevin Roderiques’ highly acclaimed play “Number Seven” is slated to make a historic Off-Broadway debut in New York City. Produced by Ask Enterprise Limited, the suspenseful, action-packed production will first be staged locally at the Peace Memorial Hall on May 30th and 31st, 2026. Following these performances, the 12-member, all-Vincentian cast will travel to New York for a special presentation on October 24th, 2026, coinciding with St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ (SVG) 47th anniversary of Independence.

This international showcase represents a significant milestone for the nation’s arts community. It marks the first time in a very long time that a full-length Vincentian play, both written and directed by a Vincentian, will be performed on a New York stage by an entirely local cast. Roderiques, who leads the Agape Performing Arts Theatre and has pioneered Vincentian theatre for three decades, noted that bringing this play to Off-Broadway is “a dream thirty years in the making”. The 12 actors taking the stage in both productions will serve as cultural ambassadors for the nation.

“Number Seven” is widely regarded as Roderiques’ most memorable and successful work. The play has been celebrated for its compelling and suspense-driven storyline, standing out as the first Vincentian play to address crime within the upper echelons of society. It has previously captivated audiences not only locally, but also regionally with showcases in Grenada and St. Lucia.

“‘Number Seven’ represents the very best of who we are as a people, our creativity, our resilience, and our ability to tell stories that matter,” Roderiques stated.

Beyond the stage, the local performances carry a profound philanthropic mission. Proceeds from the May staging will fund the Off-Broadway delegation’s international travel, accommodation, and logistical costs. Furthermore, the funds will sustain the “Agent Mentorship Programme,” a free after-school initiative for boys aged 8 to 12 in SVG. By using theatre arts to build self-esteem, discipline, and creative thinking, the program aims to guide young men toward positive futures.

As Roderiques explained, “This production is about more than theatre. It is about showing our young people that dreams are valid. It is about connecting with Vincentians overseas and reminding them that home is always with them”.

To help bring this historic vision to life, the production team at Ask Enterprise Limited is actively seeking corporate and community partners at various sponsorship levels, including Platinum Producer, Gold Partner, Silver Supporter, and Community Champion.

Tickets for the local premiere on May 30th and 31st are currently available. Audiences can purchase them by calling 784-526-5454, messaging online, or visiting physical box office locations at Lady J, The Cell, and the Peace Memorial Hall.