Nurses Assoc. awards scholarships to top CPEA performers

Nurses Association of SVG Awards CPEA Scholars

Three (3) students are the latest recipients of scholarships awarded by the Nurses Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines, following their outstanding performance in the 2026 Caribbean Primary Exit Assessment (CPEA).

The scholarships were presented during the Association’s annual CPEA Scholarship Award Ceremony, held on Wednesday, July 29, at the Division of Nursing Education in Largo Heights under the theme, “Celebrating Excellence; Investing in the Future.”

In total, eleven (11) students were recognized for their exceptional academic achievement. Three received scholarships, while eight others were presented with bursaries to assist with their transition to secondary school in September.

President of the Nurses Association, Sr. Melissa Stowe, said the initiative extends beyond financial assistance. She emphasized the importance of parental involvement and assured families of the Association’s continued support as students begin the next stage of their educational journey.

Chairperson of the Education and Research Committee, Dr. Roxanne Stowe-Maloney, commended the awardees for their hard work, perseverance, and academic excellence, encouraging them to continue striving for success.

Speaking to the gathering, scholarship recipient Emma John stated that she is truly honoured to have received the scholarship, which would assist her in embarking on her new journey into secondary school. John expressed gratitude to the Nurses Association, her family, and her teachers for their encouragement and support. She said receiving the scholarship has inspired her to continue working hard as she begins secondary school.

The ceremony reaffirms the Nurses Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines’ ongoing commitment to investing in the nation’s youth through education.