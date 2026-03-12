Nurses assoc. sets record straight on 5% tax-free supplement

The Nurses Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has issued a formal response to clarify that a 5% salary supplement was always intended to be a temporary fiscal measure.

While former Finance Minister Camillo Gonsalves suggested the current government “axed” the benefit, the association explains that the allowance had a predefined expiration date linked to long-term salary reclassification talks.

The nurses highlighted that the previous administration was aware of the time-bound nature of these payments and had previously ignored pleas to address systemic pay inequities for midwives.

By providing this context, the association aims to shift the focus from political rhetoric to the need for permanent improvements in working conditions.

The association says it is committed to securing fair compensation and professional stability for healthcare workers rather than relying on short-term relief.