NUSS alumni donate computers to boost the school’s academic program

NUSS Alumni Association Donate Computers to Alma Mater

The North Union Secondary School Alumni Association donated 89 desktop and laptop computers to the school to help boost its academic program.

The President of the Alumni Association urged the students to take care of the computers and make the best use of their opportunity at the school.

The Principal of the school expressed gratitude for the donation and said the school intends to set up an information technology laboratory to teach the parent body how to use the computers as part of the school’s outreach program.

What is the purpose of the donation?

The purpose of the donation is to help boost the academic program of the North Union Secondary School.

The computers will assist the students in conducting academic research and will be used to find ways to reach each student, using the necessary technological tools, in order to help them find a niche for their particular aptitude.

What other assistance did the Alumni Association pledge to provide to the school?

In addition to donating computers to the North Union Secondary School, the NUSS Alumni Association pledged to assist the school in its cultural and sporting programs, among other areas.

