NYC orders all cops to report in uniform following ex-Hamas leader’s directive

Beginning Friday, the NYPD has ordered all cops to report in uniform in anticipation of potential unrest stemming from a call to action issued by the former leader of Hamas to stage global demonstrations in support of Palestinians, according to the New York Post.

In an NYPD memo obtained by the outlet Wednesday evening, the department informed officers that “all uniformed members of the service in every rank, will perform duty in the uniform of the day and be prepared for deployment.” Cops will not be granted excusals or shift changes and the order will remain in effect “until further notice,” according to the Post.

The directive was issued after Khaled Meshaal, who served as chief of Hamas from 2004 to 2017, called on the Islamic world to stage protests on Friday, the outlet says.