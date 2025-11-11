OAS-funded CED workshop equips SVG groups with financial tools

The Centre for Enterprise Development Inc. (CED) successfully concluded a two-day financial literacy workshop under the “Unlocking Opportunities through Climate Change Initiative” (UOCCI). The project, funded by the Organisation of American States (OAS) through the Development Cooperation Fund, is designed to bolster economic resilience for women and underserved communities in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

The workshop equipped community groups and organizations with essential knowledge and tools for sound financial management. The training aims to build self-reliance, ensuring that when groups secure funding, whether through grants or fundraising, they can manage these resources effectively to withstand climate change challenges.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Keisha Phillips, CED’s Training and Education Coordinator and UOCCI Project Coordinator, emphasized the project’s goal of fostering an entrepreneurial mindset. “As you go through this climate change project,” she stated, “you will begin to identify positive opportunities arising from the impacts of climate change on our country and transform them into revenue-generating initiatives.”

She further stressed the importance of financial acumen, adding that, “We need to have that financial understanding of how to operate as community organizations.” Ms. Phillips expressed her hope that the training would provide participants with a clearer perspective and stronger confidence in managing their finances.

The feedback from participants was overwhelmingly positive, with many praising the practical strategies and the expert facilitation by instructor Mrs. Simone Murray.

Tristan Williams of Ink Lab Art Studio highlighted the immediate value for his business, stating, “I am leaving this programme more informed, more knowledgeable, and with a stronger ability to manage not only the assets in my business, but my personal finances as well.”

Keilrick Franklyn from the United League Empowered Development Organisation (ULEDO) described the workshop as both “detailed and concise,” a combination that delivered maximum value.

Laura Stephens Dublin of the Climate Change Resilience Network commended the session as one of the best she has attended. “We’re going to take this information and run with it,” she declared. “I believe every household should have a session like this. Everybody uses money every day, and we need to learn how to manage it effectively.”

Echoing this sentiment, Ann-Marie Ollivierre of the Sea Moss Association of St. Vincent and the Grenadines shared that she felt empowered toward financial independence. “We are looking forward to more programs like this so we can grow to be more financially dependent on ourselves,” she stated.

Similarly, Annie Bob of Goshen Farms and the Climate Change Resilience Network noted the workshop’s unexpected insights. She praised Mrs. Murray for creating an inclusive learning environment, stating, “Her patience ensured everyone’s questions were addressed, so we all could understand and take something valuable away.”

The two-day workshop was held at Frenches House 4-5 November.

The three-year UOCCI Project is funded by the Organization of American States (OAS), through its Development Cooperation Fund (DCF), in the sum of US$125,000, and is being implemented under the OAS/DCF 2024-2027 programming cycle to support, recognize and foster the contributions of women and underserved communities to create a more inclusive and effective approach to climate action that benefits everyone. Its goal is to reduce the impact of climate change to enhance livelihoods and increase economic opportunities for women and vulnerable communities.