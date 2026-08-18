OAS-UC Riverside Strategic Artificial Intelligence Leadership Program

The Organization of American States and the University of California, Riverside have partnered to launch the Strategic Artificial Intelligence Leadership (SAIL) Program, a virtual training initiative for public sector leaders.

This educational effort is designed to help policymakers and government officials throughout the Americas understand how to implement AI technologies responsibly and strategically within their institutions.

The curriculum is divided into two parts, though current applications focus on Level 1, which covers AI governance, ethical considerations, and organizational readiness.

Scheduled for September 2026, the course consists of eight online sessions totaling fifteen hours of instruction funded by the United States government.

Interested applicants must hold senior leadership roles and demonstrate a commitment to advancing digital transformation within their respective countries.

The ultimate goal of this program is to foster regional cooperation and establish a shared framework for AI management across OAS Member States.