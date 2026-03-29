Occasional Haze Over SVG as Showers Approach

A film of haze may be noticeable across our area at times and moisture levels(cloud-cover) are expected to gradually increase over the next couple days, supporting a few scattered showers across St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

Moderate (20 – 25km/h) breeze across our islands vary in direction from northeast to southeast in some locations. Wind speeds are likely to be gentle (~15km/h) during Sunday.

Sea conditions are slight-moderate in open water, with swells ranging 0.5m(1.5ft) to 1.0m west of our islands and 1.2m(4ft) to 1.5m(5ft) east of our islands.

Mariners should be alert, as occasional northerly swells are likely to reach our shores during Tuesday night with rip currents.