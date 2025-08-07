OECS 2025 boxing championship in St Lucia concludes successfully

2025 OECS Boxing Championship Successfully Concludes

On Sunday, August 3, 2025, the three-day 2025 OECS Boxing Championship successfully concluded, with Saint Lucia successfully retaining the Team Champion Title.

The highly anticipated sporting event was held from August 1-3, 2025, at the Rodney Bay Pavilion, Saint Lucia, by the Saint Lucia Boxing Association in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority. The event was also supported by the Ministry of Youth Development and Sports, Saint Lucia, National Lotteries Authority, Saint Lucia, the Embassy of France to the OECS, and the Saint Lucia Olympic Committee.

Now in its second year, the competition brought together youth, junior, and elite athletes from across the Eastern Caribbean, showcasing exceptional skill, determination, and sportsmanship. Over the three days, the Pavilion was filled with the sounds of gloves hitting pads, cheers from supporters, and the palpable energy of athletes fighting for national pride.

The event opened on August 1 with a spirited Opening Ceremony that combined official protocol with a celebration of regional unity. Distinguished guests included senior government officials, diplomatic representatives, and sporting leaders, alongside the athletes who proudly represented their nations.