OECS, Anguilla take bold step toward biodiversity conservation

The Caribbean region is globally recognised as a biodiversity hotspot, boasting unique habitats, remarkable species diversity, and high levels of endemism. Anguilla, the northernmost island of the Eastern Caribbean, despite its modest size of 91 square kilometers, is home to a wealth of biodiversity, including endemic species such as Ameiva corvina (Sombrero ground lizard), Ameiva corax (lizard), and Rondelitia anguillensis (flowering plant species).

Additionally, the island shelters critically endangered species like the Hawksbill Turtle (Eretmochelys imbricata) and the Lesser Antillean Iguana (Iguana delicatissima). Over the years, Anguilla has made significant strides in biodiversity conservation through policies, projects, and programs led by the Department of Natural Resources and the Anguilla National Trust.

Recognising the integral role of biodiversity in national development, the Government of Anguilla in partnership with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is taking further steps to ensure the effective management and sustainable utilisation of its natural resources. With funding from the European Union (EU), the OECS Commission is implementing the Biodiversity Support Programme for African, Caribbean, and Pacific (ACP) Small Island Developing States (SIDS) and Coastal Countries—also known as BioSPACE. This initiative is designed to assist SIDS in achieving sustainable development goals, and Anguilla is among the beneficiaries.

BioSPACE has embarked on the development of a National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan (NBSAP) for Anguilla, and has contracted PC Consultants of Guyana to lead a collaborative process with stakeholders. A project launch and inception workshop were held on February 5, 2025, at the Teachers’ Resource Centre in Anguilla. The full process will include stakeholder consultations, bilateral meetings, and site visits to ensure the creation of an inclusive and representative NBSAP.

The development of the NBSAP follows a “whole-of-government” and “whole-of-society” approach, emphasising broad stakeholder engagement. Active participation from youth, women, local communities, civil society organisations, the private sector, and all levels of government is essential to crafting a comprehensive strategy that integrates scientific, social, cultural, economic, and legislative perspectives.

Norma Cherry-Fevrier, Project Manager for the BioSPACE Project, reaffirmed the OECS Commission’s commitment to supporting Anguilla’s biodiversity efforts:

“The OECS remains committed to the sustainable development of the region. The health of our environment is key to this, and so we look forward to working with all of you to successfully develop this NBSAP, which will guide the path to the sustainable management of Anguilla’s biodiversity.”

Honourable Quincia Marie-Gumbs, Anguilla’s Minister of Sustainability, Innovation and the Environment, expressed enthusiasm for the initiative:

“I am proud of this extensive catalog of work and excited to see how we continue with creativity and innovation to deliver on local, regional, and international biodiversity targets.”

She further underscored the urgency of biodiversity conservation, stating,

“Land degradation and species extinction continue to outpace restoration efforts. This reality is even more concerning for us in the Caribbean, where our livelihoods, wealth, and opportunities are intrinsically linked to our biodiversity and natural resources—vulnerabilities that are further exacerbated by climate change. It is a matter of life and death for us as small islands, or large ocean states to invest in economic growth and social well-being while restoring and safeguarding the quality and integrity of our biodiversity.”

The Government of Anguilla has recognised that the development of Anguilla’s NBSAP marks a crucial step toward ensuring the long-term conservation of its rich biodiversity while supporting economic, social, and cultural development. The OECS in collaboration with regional and international partners, remain steadfast in their commitment to biodiversity conservation and sustainable development.