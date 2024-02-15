OECS Authority Convenes 74th Meeting in Saint Kitts and Nevis

The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) is pleased to announce the convening of the 74th Meeting of the OECS Authority, which takes place on February 14 – 15, 2024, in Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The esteemed gathering will be hosted under the Chairmanship of Hon. Dr. Terrence Drew, Prime Minister of Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The 74th Meeting of the OECS Authority is a pivotal moment for member states to address regional challenges, forge collaborations, and chart a course toward collective progress and prosperity.

Source : SKNIS