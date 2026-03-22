OECS charter flight ushers in direct Afri-Caribbean corridor

Direct Flight Nigeria To St Kitts

In a landmark achievement for South-South cooperation and regional integration, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) proudly supports the first-ever large-scale commercial charter flight originating from the Caribbean directly to the African continent, organised by Aquarian Consult Limited.

On March 21, 2026, this historic flight departed from the Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts. On board was a high-level delegation of over 100 passengers, including prominent business leaders, government officials, and cultural icons representing eight Caribbean nations. The flight travelled directly to the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in Abuja, Nigeria, arriving on March 22.

This flight serves as more than a transit route; it is a powerful symbol of “Reverse Middle Passage” economic empowerment. By bypassing traditional, time-consuming layovers in Europe or North America, the OECS is asserting its direct connection to the African continent.

This milestone acts as the official curtain-raiser for the Aquarian Consult’s Afri-Caribbean Investment Summit (AACIS), taking place at the Bola Ahmed Tinubu International Conference Centre in Abuja from March 23–28.

Strengthening Regional Blocs: This mission significantly cements economic and diplomatic ties between the OECS and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), creating a primary corridor for future trade.

The Transatlantic Bridge: By reducing travel time from over 30 hours to a direct transatlantic hop, this flight proves the commercial viability of permanent, direct air links between the two regions.

A Catalyst for Investment: Delegates will engage in high-level bilateral discussions focused on agricultural breakthroughs, blue economy collaboration, cultural exchange, and transformative investment opportunities.