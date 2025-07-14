OECS commission completes geothermal study in Guadeloupe

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is pleased to announce the successful completion of a landmark Study Tour and Technical Workshop in Guadeloupe, held from June 23 to 24, 2025, under the OECS GEOBUILD Programme. This initiative marks a significant step forward in strengthening the region’s capacity and collaboration for sustainable geothermal energy development.

The two-day event brought together technical officers, project coordinators, and government and community representatives from OECS Member States to gain first-hand insights from Guadeloupe’s operational Bouillante Geothermal Plant and its robust local governance framework. The tour and workshop focused on capacity building, knowledge transfer, and fostering regional partnerships to accelerate geothermal projects across the Eastern Caribbean.

A model regional geothermal success story

Participants engaged directly with plant operators, regulatory authorities, and government leaders, learning about Guadeloupe’s journey from early exploration in the 1960s to its current status as the Caribbean’s first operational geothermal facility since 1986. The Bouillante plant now supplies 6–7% of Guadeloupe’s electricity, with expansion plans underway to increase capacity to 20 MW by 2026.

In addition to meeting the management and engineering heads of Ormat, the geothermal energy provider which now runs the Bouillante Geothermie, the delegation also visited with the Mayor of Bouillante, Thierry Abelli.

The study tour, conducted under the theme: “From the Ground Up: Strengthening Capacity and Community Engagement for Sustainable Geothermal Development in the OECS,” continued with a workshop held at the Regional Council of Guadeloupe.

The workshop featured presentations on regulatory frameworks, environmental safeguards, and community engagement, with updates from Grenada, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on their respective geothermal projects. These exchanges provided practical tools and peer learning opportunities, helping Member States address technical, regulatory, and social challenges unique to geothermal development.

The Honourable Sylvie Vanoukia, President of the Energy Commission of the Regional Council of Guadeloupe and representative to the OECS Council of Ministers: Energy, emphasised the importance of regional collaboration in the quest for geothermal power.

She said: “This workshop today is a significant moment, one where the voices of island territories intersect, listen to each other and mutually strength, because what we have in common beyond our Caribbean identity are the challenges in terms of energy, major challenges that we’re facing, challenges that require vision, political willingness and strengthen cooperation between our states and regions.”

Hon. Kerryne James, Minister for Climate Resilience, the Environment, and Renewable Energy of Grenada, also highlighted the regional significance in a recorded message to the workshop:

“None of this would be happening without the definitive leadership of Guadeloupe in pioneering geothermal energy development in the Caribbean. The Bouillante facility stands as a singular example in our region of a functioning geothermal power plant.

“This study tour is part of a regional learning process. Grenada is behind some of our OECS neighbours in the delivery of geothermal energy, but we are determined to learn and to lead where we can. We believe that a successful path to geothermal development in our region must be paved with open engagement, evidence-based planning, and mutual support.”

Dominica is on track to join Guadeloupe as the second geothermal energy producer in the OECS and the first in CARICOM with the completion of a 10MW plant at Laudat in the Roseau Valley by the end of this year.

Grenada is in the process of opening up its geothermal resources to exploration by 2026. Joining the tour were two community stakeholders from areas surrounding the proposed exploration sites, Cheston Alexis of Florida/Plaisance, St John, and Craig Murray of Mt. Rush, St Patrick.

Dr. Ernie Stapleton, Project Manager of the OECS GEOBUILD Programme, said the Bouillante experience highlighted the vital role of local leadership and community inclusion in developing and sustaining successful geothermal initiatives.

“The Bouillante geothermal plant stands as a beacon of what is possible when technical excellence meets community partnership. Through your shared experiences today—particularly around the history of geothermal development here, the tangible benefits to the community, and the valuable lessons learned—you are equipping our Member States not just with information, but with inspiration.”

Strengthening regional collaboration

The OECS GEOBUILD team also met with the Regional Director of the French Geological Survey (BRGM), Ywenn De La Torre, exploring future partnership in research, technical advisory, and capacity-building. This partnership is expected to support the emerging Caribbean Geothermal Centre of Excellence, further enhancing regional expertise and innovation.

Key outcomes and next steps

Enhanced technical and institutional capacity for geothermal project planning, management, and community engagement.

Adoption of best practices in environmental and regulatory frameworks, drawing from Guadeloupe’s experience.

Strengthened regional partnerships and commitment to continuous training and knowledge exchange.

Recommendations for national and regional communication strategies to build public support and demystify geothermal energy.

The OECS Commission, through the GEOBUILD Programme and with the support of its funders and partners, including the Caribbean Development Bank, the Green Climate Fund and the Inter-American Development Bank, remains committed to supporting Member States as they pursue clean, reliable, and inclusive geothermal solutions for a sustainable energy future, particularly during the OECS Decade of Action for Sustainable Energy Development.