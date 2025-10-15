OECS, Commonwealth sign MOU to advance digital learning

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission and the Commonwealth of Learning (COL) have signed a landmark Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to strengthen collaboration in advancing digital learning, open education, and teacher development across the region.

The MOU establishes a framework for joint action to expand access to quality education through technology, build resilient, flexible education systems, promote lifelong learning, and enhance equity and inclusion.

Through this partnership, the OECS and COL will jointly pursue initiatives that include developing knowledge infrastructure, creating and sharing Open Educational Resources (OER), supporting digital pedagogy training for educators, and providing technical and advisory support for education transformation.

This partnership aligns with the OECS’s vision for the OECS Digital Learning Ecosystem (ODLE), positioning it as a regional hub for accessible, high-quality digital learning content.

It also strengthens the region’s advocacy voice for Information and Communication Technology (ICT)-enabled education policies, both regionally and internationally, reinforcing the OECS’s commitment to the global education agenda, including achieving SDG 4: Quality Education, and advancing the achievement of OECS Strategic Priority 5: To Advance Equity and Inclusion, reducing disparities in health, education and social outcomes.