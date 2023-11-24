OECS conducts ‘Demystifying Geothermal Energy’ workshop in Grenada

The OECS Turns Heat on Geothermal Energy Awareness

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has recognised the increasing need for geothermal energy exploration in the Caribbean Region. Considering the current global climate crisis, clean energy alternatives to fossil fuels are necessary to reduce carbon emissions, which contribute to warming of the earth’s atmosphere. Geothermal energy is heat within the earth’s core that can be used to generate electricity,

The OECS, in partnership with the Caribbean Development Bank, the European Union through its Caribbean Investment Facility (EU-CIF) and the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB), are currently executing the Capacity Building for Utilization, Investment and Local Development (GEOBUILD) Project in five OECS Member States. Executing this programme presents several challenges, including a misunderstanding of geothermal exploration because of several myths.

For this reason, the OECS conducted the “Demystifying Geothermal Energy” capacity building workshop in Grenada from November 15 – 17, 2023, to empower key stakeholders to communicate effectively about geothermal energy, addressing misconceptions and fostering regional development.

Recognising the crucial role of clear communication on the subject, the workshop responds to the pressing need for improved messaging and understanding in this specialised field. Its main objectives included:

Promoting and informing the communication community about the GEOBUILD Programme and geothermal energy in the OECS;

Building institutional and technical capacity for communication techniques in Geothermal Energy development; and

Initiating the development of relevant knowledge management and communication products for geothermal energy.

Workshop attendees included GEOBUILD Project Communications Focal Points, Government Information Service (GIS) focal points; personnel from media houses; utilities representatives in Grenada; and persons from the Chamber of Commerce and Energy Units.

The training is expected to have an impact as CARICOM and OECS Member States recognise November as Energy Month. The workshop is expected to result in improved knowledge management and public awareness of geothermal energy at national and regional levels, improved development of geothermal communication material, and enhanced regional coordination for geothermal energy communication.

The three-day event concluded with a site visit to the Grenada Electricity Services Ltd. Power station (GRENLEC), which continues to increase its use of renewable energy alternatives to stabilise energy costs, reduce Grenada’s dependence on imported fuel, support economic growth, and protect the environment.

The OECS GEOBUILD is unlocking the potential of Geothermal Energy for a sustainable future!