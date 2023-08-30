PM Gonsalves has proposed St Vincent as home for new regional airline

St Vincent’s Prime Minister Ralph Gonsalves on Tuesday said the potential sites for establishing the new regional airline headquarters have not yet been deliberated upon. However, he has proposed St. Vincent and the Grenadines as a prospective choice.

Gonsalves, on Tuesday in Kingstown announced that he had been provided with a document from the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB), which is headquartered in Barbados. This document presents a plan for the financing and operation of a regional airline.

“I thoroughly examined the recent document provided by Dr. Hyginus Leon, the President of the Caribbean Development Bank. The document pertains to the revival of a regional airline and outlines the corresponding procedures. However, I would refrain from discussing all the specifics encompassed within the document”.

“The prospective proprietors of the airline may potentially consist of the governments of the Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS). The involvement of the Caribbean Development Bank would also need to be considered in this endeavor”.

Gonsalves admitted that there are still tasks that need to be completed and meetings that need to take place. The meetings he said would take place between the leaders of the OECS and the CDB.

The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) comprises a collection of islands including St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Antigua and Barbuda, Grenada, Dominica, St. Lucia, St. Kitts and Nevis, British Virgin Islands, Montserrat and Anguilla.