OECS FAST Strategy to be Implemented Soon : Minister Caesar

St. Vincent – Saboto Caesar, Minister of Agriculture, has indicated that the OECS Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) strategy will be implemented soon.

This platform will facilitate information distribution to the Centre in St. Vincent and the Grenadines, which has the responsibility of guaranteeing food security and sovereignty in the Sub-Region.

Minister Caesar shared his vision for the OECS to have a home-grown corporation with recognized expertise and the mobilization of production elements, while embracing the hard work and efforts of the youth, who present new trends in the technology and marketing spheres.

According to the Agriculture Minister, this method offers a coordinated strategy across member states to maximizing economies of scale.