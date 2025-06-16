Free movement was thrust in the spotlight on Friday, June 13, 2025, when the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission unveiled a vibrant new billboard at the Arnos Vale Roundabout, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines. The billboard was unveiled as part of the schedule of activities commemorating the OECS’ 44th Anniversary, with the support of the OECS Regional Integration for Growth Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) Programme, ​ the International Organization for Migration (IOM), as well as the Regional Integration and ​Diaspora Office of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

The ceremonial unveiling marks more than a commemorative anniversary milestone; the new billboard celebrates the enduring spirit of regional integration and unity brought into effect through the free movement of people across the OECS’ seven protocol member states. The ceremony brought together government officials, members of the diplomatic community, a representative from the United Nations Resident Coordinator’s Office, the OECS Commission, and members of the public to witness the official reveal of the artwork which features bold visuals and a message informing citizens of the benefits of free movement within the OECS region . ​

Ms Loverly Anthony, Head of Communications at the OECS Commission, noted that not only does the OECS celebrate its 44th anniversary this June since the signing of the Treaty of Basseterre in 1981, but that the signing of the Revised Treaty of Basseterre on June 18, 2010, established the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union (ECEU) and a deeper level of regional integration.

“The establishment of this economic space can be beneficial to all citizens of the OECS, and it is imperative that they know about these privileges, and this is why this billboard has been placed here today.”

Minister of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, the Honourable Saboto Caesar, highlighted the work of leaders who signed both the Treaty of Basseterre and the Revised Treaty of Basseterre, and encouraged citizens to utilise the free movement.

“Throughout the OECS sub-region, we have an excellent cadre of multi-talented, multi-faceted citizens, and they continue to utilise the factors of production, land, labour and capital for the development and advancement of our people. In particular, the youth of the OECS, I want to use this opportunity to encourage you to become more productive.”

Also representing the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, H.E. Ambassador Allan Alexander – Ambassador to CARICOM / OECS Commissioner, remarked:

“As we celebrate the 44th anniversary of the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States, this billboard is more than a display- it is a declaration. A declaration that as Vincentians, we belong to a larger community of shared opportunity, mobility and unity. The message is clear: Vincentians, you have the right to move freely in the OECS. With just a national ID, we can live, work, travel, and thrive across participating Member States- without barriers, without borders. This is what integration looks like in real terms.”

Delivering remarks at the unveiling, Dr. Clarence Henry, Head (Ag), Regional Integration Unit, OECS Commission, stated:

“There is an understanding among our Member States that sustainable development is best achieved through a collaborative approach as opposed to a unitary effort, given our smallness, limited resource endowment and an unfavourable geopolitical environment. Hence, achieving stable social and economic environments remains the basis for continued advancement of OECS integration, now through the full implementation of the Eastern Caribbean Economic Union (ECEU).”

Ms. La Fleur Quammie, UN Country Coordination Officer- Saint Vincent, representing IOM-UN Migration, remarked: