In celebration of its 44th Anniversary, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, in partnership with the Government of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, is pleased to announce its upcoming Fun Walk. The event is scheduled for Sunday, June 15, 2025, starting at 6:00 a.m., and the public is cordially invited to lace up their sneakers and join the festivities.

Powered by the International Organization for Migration (IOM) Caribbean Office and the OECS Regional Integration Through Growth Harmonisation and Technology (RIGHT) Programme (funded by the 11th European Development Fund), the 5.4-kilometre walk will begin at the Arnos Vale Stadium, following a scenic route and looping back to the starting point. The OECS Fun Walk promises a morning of movement, community spirit, and celebration under the OECS 44th Anniversary theme of “Adapting, Innovating, Sustaining: A Unified OECS for a Changing World”.

The Fun Walk aims to raise awareness about regional integration in the OECS, focusing on the OECS Free Movement of Persons Regime. The event will also promote wellness, community connection and social impact. This family-friendly event is open to all ages. Participants are encouraged to register in advance by visiting https://ow.ly/6Wp850W4qyC. Early registration is encouraged. Join us on June 15, 2025, to walk, laugh, and celebrate.

EVENT DETAILS: