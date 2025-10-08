OECS hosts joint biodiversity governance meeting in Guadeloupe

For these reasons, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) continues to advance the conservation of marine biodiversity and protection of the ocean. Climate change, invasive species, and pollution, particularly plastic waste, remain among the greatest threats to marine biodiversity.

From September 22–24, 2025, the OECS Commission convened a joint session of its Biodiversity, Ecosystems and Ecosystem Services Unit (BEES) and the Sustainable Ocean Management Unit (SOM) in Guadeloupe, bringing together national focal points, experts, and regional partners.

A waste management exhibition was also hosted over the three days and was visited by students from several schools across Guadeloupe. The exhibition featured interactive displays, a virtual reality ocean dive, and video documentaries, offering students an engaging and educational experience on environmental sustainability.

The programme began with a tour of a waste separation and recycling facility in Basse-Terre, which processes between 20–25 tonnes of tyres and 500–600 tonnes of plastics monthly for reuse, alongside other innovative recycling practices. Participants also visited the Maison de la Forêt trail, home to 26 reptile species, 3,000 insect species, and 289 bird species, underscoring the ecological diversity and conservation priorities of the host island.

On September 23, the 6th BEMC Meeting reviewed regional progress and challenges in biodiversity governance. Updates highlighted the steady advancement of the EU-funded BioSPACE and Integrated Landscape Management (ILM)projects, though procurement delays remain a challenge. The OECS 30×30 Programme continues to gain momentum, with work underway to establish a Regional Conservation Hub and with a US$10 million Global Biodiversity Framework Fund application submitted to scale up commitments.

Member States also shared a range of flagship initiatives. These included Montserrat’s Mountain Chicken Recovery Programme, Saint Lucia’s Nature-based Solutions Pathways, Dominica’s efforts in restoring dry scrub forests, and the Virgin Islands’ progress in expanding marine protected areas.

Scientific presentations emphasised the urgency of systemic reforms to reverse biodiversity loss in the face of climate change, coral bleaching, and mangrove degradation. At the same time, several international partners, including Conservation International, the Global Environment Facility, The Nature Conservancy, and the Caribbean Biodiversity Fund, outlined new financing opportunities, ranging from blue carbon initiatives to innovative instruments such as nature bonds and digital sequence information-based funds.

Governance arrangements were also strengthened, with Members adopting revised Terms of Reference and agreeing to hold monthly virtual meetings to improve coordination and accountability. The meeting also called for timely Member State submissions to the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework, acceleration of outstanding National Biodiversity Strategies and Action Plans (NBSAPs), and stronger communications to make biodiversity issues relatable to citizens across the region.