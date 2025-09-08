OECS Launches Strategic Monitoring & Evaluation Workshop

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has completed a high-impact Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) training for OECS Business Support Organisations (BSOs), aimed at transforming them into data-driven engines of growth and innovation.

Held at the St. Kitts & Nevis Chamber of Industry and Commerce from August 26 to 28, the three-day workshop brought together mid to senior-level professionals from chambers of commerce, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprise (SME) support agencies, incubators, and industry associations across the region. The initiative, supported by the 11th European Development Fund (EDF) Regional Integration Through Growth Harmonisation and Technology ​ (RIGHT) Programme and the International Trade Centre (ITC), was part of a broader strategy to institutionalise performance measurement and elevate the role of BSOs as trusted contributors to national and regional business ecosystems.

In her opening remarks, Senior Technical Specialist of the Competitive Business Unit at the OECS Commission, Andrena Simon, framed the workshop’s purpose and reminded participants that

“Monitoring, evaluation, and planning is not just about collecting data, it is about learning, improving, and ensuring that our programmes deliver real value,” said an OECS representative during the opening session. “Together, we can build stronger organisations that are accountable, effective, and responsive to the needs of the private sector.”

The workshop covered a range of topics, including strategy mapping and results chains, Key Performance Indicator (KPI) frameworks, satisfaction measurement, and impact reporting. Participants engaged in hands-on exercises designed to align institutional goals with measurable outcomes, while also exploring tools for CRM optimization, dashboard development, and evidence-based advocacy.

At its core, the training reflects a paradigm shift: BSOs are no longer just service providers; they are becoming strategic data hubs and policy influencers. By equipping these institutions with the tools to track performance, assess impact, and communicate results, the OECS is laying the groundwork for smarter investments, more responsive policies, and a stronger, more resilient business ecosystem..

This initiative builds on the OECS Competitive Business Unit’s mandate to enhance the international competitiveness of MSMEs through capacity building and collaboration. It also reinforces the region’s commitment to aligning with global M&E standards, ensuring that Caribbean data is not only credible but comparable on the world stage.

As the OECS continues to champion innovation and integration, this workshop signals a new era of accountability and purpose for the region’s business support infrastructure.