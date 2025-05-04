Gonsalves among OCES leaders to meet with Marco Rubio

St Vincent’s prime minister Ralph Gonsalves will join fellow OCES prime ministers for a meeting with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio this week.

The leaders of the OECS and Bahamas are set to meet with Rubio in Washington D.C. on Tuesday, addressing tariffs and the potential challenges ahead.

Gonsalves divulged with St Vincent Times on Saturday that crucial issues like border security, disaster management, and immigration matters are set to be discussed.

Gonsalves mentioned that he will be joined by the Ambassador of St Vincent and the Grenadines to the USA, Lou-Ann Gilchrist, and Her Excellency Ms Inga Rhonda King, Permanent Representative of Saint Vincent to the United Nations.

President Trump on April 9 announced a 90-day pause on what he has called “reciprocal” tariffs for countries that have not retaliated against the U.S.