OECS mourns the passing of Rojer Inglis

It is with profound sadness that the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission announces the passing of our esteemed colleague, Mr. Rojer Inglis, Chief Financial Officer of the Organisation. Mr. Inglis departed this life on Sunday, March 22, 2026.

Mr. Inglis joined the OECS in 2023 with a wealth of expertise and dedication, serving in the role of Chief Financial Officer. His stewardship of the Organisation’s financial affairs was marked by professionalism and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Beyond his technical acumen, Mr. Inglis will be remembered for his collegial spirit and his generosity of knowledge.

We extend heartfelt condolences to Mr. Inglis’s family, friends, and loved ones during this time of grief. His legacy of service and leadership will remain an enduring part of the Organisation’s history.

May his soul rest in eternal peace