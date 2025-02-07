OECS Newslink: New Era of Connection for OECS Nationals

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission is thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of the OECS Newslink, launched on February 7, 2025. After a nine-year hiatus, the revamped OECS Newslink promises a fresh, dynamic approach to news delivery, ensuring that OECS citizens stay informed, engaged, and connected. The Newslink will feature an expanded range of content spanning the OECS Commission’s work in regional integration, environmental sustainability, business development, health, education, and several other industries.

“We are excited to bring back OECS Newslink to our community,” said Loverly Anthony, Head of Communications at the OECS Commission. “This broadcast is cemented in history as a form of connectivity within the OECS. The new version will offer a broader and more immersive experience.”

Now, viewers and listeners will have access to both video and audio formats of OECS Newslink, ensuring every OECS national can engage with content in a way that suits them best. It also allows for an enhanced, interactive approach to storytelling that caters to a modern, on-the-go audience. They will also get a deeper look at the most relevant developments, ongoing projects, opportunities, and celebrations taking place within the OECS region.

The OECS Newslink is available on Facebook, LinkedIn, YouTube, via the OECS WhatsApp channel and the OECS Newslink webpage. For more information, visit the OECS pressroom or follow the official pages on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, X, and YouTube.