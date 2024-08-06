OECS Regional Health Project Launched in 2019 Concludes Successfully

After five years, the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission has completed the World Bank-funded OECS Regional Health Project. The culmination of the project was marked with a hybrid in-person and virtual Close-Out Ceremony on July 30, 2024, at the Royalton Hotel, Saint Lucia.

The project was launched in a bid to strengthen the preparedness capacities of health systems for public health emergencies and commenced work in August 2019. The beneficiary OECS Member States are the Commonwealth of Dominica, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines.

Delivering remarks at the ceremony, Ms Sisera Simon, Head, Human and Social Division, OECS Commission stated,

“This project has been a significant undertaking as it aligns strategically with the priorities of the OECS Commission. Our region has faced numerous challenges including low economic growth, these issues exacerbate the difficulties faced by critical institutions like our health system in terms of crisis. This project was conceived in recognition of these challenges and aimed to mitigate their impact through strategic efforts.”

Ms. Jenny Daniel, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Wellness and Elderly Affairs, Saint Lucia, representing a project beneficiary country remarked,

“Since the project launch in 2019, the OECS Commission has undertaken many activities that have benefitted the Government of Saint Lucia and the Ministry of Health and Wellness.”

Addressing attendees at the ceremony, Mr. Thulani Matsebula, Task Leader – World Bank, thanked the OECS Commission for its work on the project. According to Mr. Matsebula,

“This is a bittersweet moment for us, I want to appreciate the Project Implementation Unit. Thank you so much for your hard work on this project and ensuring the implementation was not falling behind.”

Also delivering remarks were Dr. Carlene Radix, Technical Advisor to the OECS Commission and a cocreator of this project, who recognised the role of the World Bank in working with countries; and Ms Faith Harry Jn. Baptiste, Project Manager, OECS Regional Health Project who highlighted a ninety-three percent completion rate of the project, with 18 technical working groups and over 700 sub-activities.

The OECS Commission wishes to thank the World Bank, CARPHA all Members States and stakeholders for their support.

Key Accomplishments of the OECS Regional Health Project