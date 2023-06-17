OECS releases video documentary about Women farmers in St Vincent (SVG)

The Organization of Eastern Caribbean States has made available on YouTube a fascinating short documentary about women farmers in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

“Women play critical roles in global efforts to reduce and reverse land degradation.” Women, on the other hand, have unequal and limited access to and control over land in the vast majority of countries.”

According to Ibrahim Thiaw, Executive Secretary of the United Nations Convention to Combat Desertification (UNCCD). On June 17, 2023, the United Nations will mark World Day Against Desertification and Drought.

This year’s theme is “Her land, Her rights,” which “emphasizes that investing in women’s equal access to land and associated assets is a direct investment in their future and the future of humanity,” according to the UN.

It is time for women and girls to lead worldwide efforts to restore land and combat drought.”

The OECS supports the United Nations in commemorating World Day Against Desertification and Drought by releasing a short video documentary on women in farming in St. Vincent and the Grenadines.

According to a Gender Inequality and Cost of Inaction Study done in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines in 2020, over 3,300 women farmers are extensively involved in crop production, livestock rearing, and other agricultural operations.

Women have an important part in farming, and their farming practices benefit not only the economics but also the island’s biodiversity protection.

Source : OECS