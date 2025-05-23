 OECS Support for BVI against UK colonialism

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) extends its firm support and solidarity to the Government and people of the British Virgin Islands (BVI) as they continue their journey toward achieving a full measure of self-government and realizing their aspirations for constitutional advancement and political self-determination.

The OECS commends the BVI on the successful completion of the most comprehensive governance reform programme in its history—an unequivocal demonstration of its commitment to good governance, transparency, accountability, and democratic values. This reform agenda is not only a significant domestic milestone but also a model of responsive leadership that deserves international recognition.

We acknowledge the clear and measured aspirations articulated by the elected Government of the BVI, particularly their call to: