OECS supports Grenada’s efforts to advance border automation

Grenada has received six state-of-the-art automated Kiosk Machines from the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission. This initiative was supported by the European Union (EU) through the Regional Integration through Growth Harmonization and Technology (RIGHT) Programme. This is part of an ongoing Border Management Enhancement Programme which aims to strengthen border security and operational efficiency at the main entry points in OECS Member States.

These machines will facilitate immigration personnel’s processing of arriving passengers quickly and securely, reducing the traveler’s interaction with immigration personnel and minimizing their wait time.

Honourable Dickon Mitchell, Prime Minister of Grenada conveyed his gratitude to the EU and the OECS for the contribution of the automated kiosk machines which will benefit Grenadians and citizens across the region.

“I want to first urge our citizens to embrace the technology to use it because it will certainly make your life easier and it will certainly allow us to redeploy some of our immigration resources to better use, but naturally we are in a tourism and service driven economy, service driven region and we want to demonstrate to the world that it’s not just the sea and the sand and the hotels but the underlying infrastructure that drives our economy is also modernizing and is also seeking to provide the best experience to our guests and visitors when they arrive, and both the EU and the OECS have played a tremendous part in getting us to this point.”

The Third Meeting of the OECS Council of Ministers for Immigration (see press release) preceded this handover. This high-level meeting discussed measures to Strengthen Border Security and Consolidate Freedom of Movement. At the handover the OECS Director General Dr. Didacus Jules highlighted that:

“These investments, while they have enhanced the aesthetics at the ports of entry, should also transition these ports into more traveler friendly ports with high impact on border security and reduced passenger time.”

“At the OECS Commission, we continue to promote among our Member States the adoption of the kinds of technologies that will transition our ports towards globally competitive entities. The implementation of these technologies should form part of the DNA of our ports, hence, planned improvements to be made to existing ports of entry and investments in new ports should demonstrate this philosophy”

Mr. Florian Luetticken, representative from the EU, expressed the importance of having reliable partners you can trust in a global environment.

“As we look to the future, let us continue building bridges between our regions, not just physical or economical but also cultural and human through education exchanges, cultural programs and joint research initiatives. We can strengthen our bond and ensure that our shared values are passed on to future generations.”

“The European Union remains committed to partnering with Grenada and the OECS for the benefit of our people. Together we can build a future of shared prosperity and opportunity.”

Lisa James, Project Manager for the 11th EDF RIGHT Programme also highlighted the programme’s commitment to continue to support other Member States. ​ She said: