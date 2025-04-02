OECS Takes Lead at Caribbean Trophy Boxing Championships

Organised by the Guadeloupe Regional Boxing Committee, the 2025 Caribbean Trophy Boxing Championships wrapped up in Guadeloupe on March 29, showcasing the strength of regional boxing talent. Fighters from across the OECS and beyond delivered thrilling performances, with Guadeloupe securing the overall championship title, followed by Martinique in second place and Saint Lucia in third.

Held from March 27 to 29 at the Laura Flessel gymnasium, the tournament brought together elite boxers from Guadeloupe, Martinique, Saint Lucia, French Guiana (Cayenne), and Canada, with each delegation displaying remarkable skill and determination in the ring.

Regional Dominance in the Ring

Guadeloupe demonstrated their strength on home soil, securing the title with a strong performance. Martinique and Saint Lucia both fought their way onto the podium, highlighting the range of talent in the OECS. French Guiana (Cayenne) and Canada completed the standings after some intense battles in the ring.

🏆 Final Standings of the 2025 Caribbean Trophy:

🥇 Guadeloupe – Champion

🥈 Martinique – 2nd place

🥉 Saint Lucia – 3rd place

4️⃣ French Guiana (Cayenne) – 4th place

5️⃣ Canada – 5th place