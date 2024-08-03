OECS to Host Youth in Agriculture Symposium in Dominica

Dominica to Host the 2024 OECS Youth in Agriculture Symposium

The Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States is thrilled to announce the upcoming OECS Youth in Agriculture (YIA) Symposium, set to take place on August 7 to 9, 2024 in Roseau, Dominica. This landmark event follows key decisions made at the 7th OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture as member states continue to execute the Food and Agriculture Systems Transformation (FAST) Strategy. The OECS YIA Symposium aims to connect the next generation of agricultural leaders in the region through discussions on innovation, tools, opportunities, and the conditions necessary to shape the future of agriculture.

Event Highlights:

Workshops & Mentorships: There will be interactive workshops and mentorship sessions covering a wide range of topics, including agri-business development, research, innovation and technology, and youth in decision-making and governance in agriculture.

Trade Fair: OECS Youth in Agriculture will display and explore technologies and solutions that are revolutionizing the agriculture industry in the region, presented by leading companies and startups. The OECS YIA Trade Fair will be held on August 7, 2024 from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Windsor Park Sports Stadium Forecourt.

In anticipation of the OECS YIA Symposium, the Director General of the OECS, Dr. Didacus Jules, said,

“With the onset of many health, climatic, political, and food crises, the future of agriculture depends on the creativity and enthusiasm of young minds and hands. This symposium is our way of supporting and nurturing that potential bringing together a diverse group of young people who are passionate about agriculture. We hope that this event will be a catalyst to provide them with invaluable resources and connections to help them succeed in transforming our future in the OECS.”

The OECS agricultural sector has faced many challenges over the last few decades, including a significant decline due to environmental degradation, changes in productivity, and vulnerability to climate events and natural hazards.

The declining agricultural sector has also resulted in an aging farming population and younger people are choosing to refrain from continuing generations of farming practices in their families. The FAST Strategy prioritises reengaging youth and the OECS Council of Ministers: Agriculture mandated the development of a youth in agriculture programme. The OECS YIA Symposium is the first component of this programme.