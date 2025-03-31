OECS tourism ministers conclude meeting in SVG

THE 8TH MEETING OF THE OECS COUNCIL OF MINISTERS: TOURISM

The Ministry of Tourism is pleased to announce the successful conclusion of the 8th OECS Council of Ministers of Tourism Meeting, held in Saint Vincent and the Grenadines on Friday, 28th March 2025.

The meeting, hosted in collaboration with the Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) Commission, brought together regional tourism ministers, industry leaders, and key stakeholders to address critical issues shaping the future of tourism in the Eastern Caribbean.

During the meeting, the OECS Sustainable Tourism Policy 2025-2035 was officially adopted, setting a clear framework for sustainable tourism growth over the next decade. Other key discussions included:

The impact of global trade and immigration policies on the tourism sector and strategies to improve ease of travel within the region.

⁠Innovative tourism marketing strategies to strengthen the OECS’ global brand and competitiveness.

Updates on ongoing activities within the OECS tourism work programme, including initiatives to enhance digital transformation, climate resilience, and investment in the sector.

Hon. Carlos James, Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, underscored the importance of regional cooperation in advancing tourism, stating that in light of the geopolitical landscape, it is imperative for tourism strategy to be relevant and create lasting benefits for our people and economies.

The 8th OECS Council of Ministers of Tourism Meeting marks a significant step forward in positioning the region for sustainable tourism development and economic growth. The Ministry of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Sustainable Development, and Culture extends its gratitude to all participants, partners, and stakeholders who contributed to the success of this event.