Constable Elroy Quammie completes master’s degree in forensic psychology

One year and eight months after obtaining a Bachelor’s Degree in Criminal Justice, Summa Cum Laude from Monroe College, Saint Lucia Campus, Police Constable 933, Elroy Quammie, now holds a Master’s of Science Degree in Forensic Psychology from the same academic institution.

Constable Quammie expressed his enormous joy at having reached such a significant milestone while pointing out that it was not a simple task. PC Quammie studied online which in most cases presented its own set of difficulties. But despite these difficulties, he persisted and kept his focus. When asked why he decided to pursue his studies in this discipline, PC. Quammie responded that he had always been interested in doing so ever since he first learned about psychology at the SVGCC.

The Commissioner of Police, Mr. Colin John, and other ranks of the RSVGPF congratulate Constable Quammie on his academic achievements and wish him the best in his future endeavours.