Officer Hospitalized Following Police Transport Crash in Kingstown

A female police officer was reportedly left unconscious after a police transport vehicle veered off the road and crashed into a utility pole on Saturday afternoon.

The incident, which took place on May 30, is currently under investigation as authorities work to determine the exact circumstances that led to the crash.

At this time, the police have not yet issued an official statement regarding the officer’s current medical status or the severity of her injuries.